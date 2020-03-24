All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
10473 E RAINTREE Drive
10473 E RAINTREE Drive

10473 East Raintree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10473 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
AVAILABLE THRU 10.15.19. FULLY FURNISHED COMPLETELY REMODELED.4 bed/3 bath stunning home! Fabulous location within MMR, next to community center and golf club! White cabinetry & quartz counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Wide plank tile floors on main level and new carpet upstairs. Kitchen is light & bright w/extra large island/breakfast bar. Brand new stainless steel appliances and fixtures. Kitchen opens to good sized family room with plenty of sunlight from south facing yard! Large back yard w/mature trees, grassy play area, covered patio and above ground spa. Award winning McDowell Mountain Ranch has multiple rec centers with heated pools, spas, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts & children's playgrounds. Miles of walking/hiking trails. WOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10473 E RAINTREE Drive have any available units?
10473 E RAINTREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10473 E RAINTREE Drive have?
Some of 10473 E RAINTREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10473 E RAINTREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10473 E RAINTREE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10473 E RAINTREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10473 E RAINTREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10473 E RAINTREE Drive offer parking?
No, 10473 E RAINTREE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10473 E RAINTREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10473 E RAINTREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10473 E RAINTREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10473 E RAINTREE Drive has a pool.
Does 10473 E RAINTREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10473 E RAINTREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10473 E RAINTREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10473 E RAINTREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
