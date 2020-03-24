10473 E RAINTREE Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE THRU 10.15.19. FULLY FURNISHED COMPLETELY REMODELED.4 bed/3 bath stunning home! Fabulous location within MMR, next to community center and golf club! White cabinetry & quartz counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Wide plank tile floors on main level and new carpet upstairs. Kitchen is light & bright w/extra large island/breakfast bar. Brand new stainless steel appliances and fixtures. Kitchen opens to good sized family room with plenty of sunlight from south facing yard! Large back yard w/mature trees, grassy play area, covered patio and above ground spa. Award winning McDowell Mountain Ranch has multiple rec centers with heated pools, spas, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts & children's playgrounds. Miles of walking/hiking trails. WOW!