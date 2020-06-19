All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10453 East Pine Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10453 East Pine Valley Drive
Last updated November 23 2019 at 6:37 AM

10453 East Pine Valley Drive

10453 East Pine Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10453 East Pine Valley Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath single family home. Just north of the McDowell Mountain golf Club sits the subdivision Sunset Point. This is one of Engle Homes most popular Great Room split single level floor plans. There is a breakfast room and a formal dining room open to the Kitchen and Great room. 10' ceilings create a grand open feel. All appliances in kitchen. Tile floor through out. Close to dinning, shopping and parks.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10453 East Pine Valley Drive have any available units?
10453 East Pine Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 10453 East Pine Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10453 East Pine Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10453 East Pine Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10453 East Pine Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10453 East Pine Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 10453 East Pine Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10453 East Pine Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10453 East Pine Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10453 East Pine Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 10453 East Pine Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10453 East Pine Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 10453 East Pine Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10453 East Pine Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10453 East Pine Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10453 East Pine Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10453 East Pine Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College