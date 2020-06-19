10453 East Pine Valley Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath single family home. Just north of the McDowell Mountain golf Club sits the subdivision Sunset Point. This is one of Engle Homes most popular Great Room split single level floor plans. There is a breakfast room and a formal dining room open to the Kitchen and Great room. 10' ceilings create a grand open feel. All appliances in kitchen. Tile floor through out. Close to dinning, shopping and parks.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.