10450 N 117TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

BEAUTIFUL VACATION HOME IN GATED MONTANA RANCH! WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN YOU'LL LOVE! KITCHEN RICH ALDER WOOD CABINETS, TRAVERTINE FLOORS, ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, ALL OVERLOOKS HUGE FAMILY ROOM. THERE IS ACTUALLY 2 LARGE FAMILY ROOMS! SPLIT FLOOR PLAN HAS 6 TRUE BEDROOMS OR 5 AND A DEN, FORMAL DINING OR OFFICE,YOU PICK BUT IT HAS A CLOSET! MASTER HAS AWESOME WALK IN CLOSET, FIREPLACE, PRINCESS TUB & WALK IN SHOWER. MASTER HAS WALK OUT TO HEATED POOL & SPA, GREAT COVERED PATIO! BACKYARD IS SPECIAL & PRIVATE-NO HOMES BEHIND YOU! THERE IS A BATHROOM & OUTSIDE SHOWER, FIREPLACE, LOTS OF NOOKS & CRANNIES FOR LOUNGING OR PLAYING OUTSIDE! MONTANA RANCH ALSO HAS COMMUNITY POOL,SPA,TENNIS, SWING SETS, GRASSY PLAY AREA, BASKETBALL, VOLLEYBALL & CLUB HOUSE. RENT RANGE $12K-$15K