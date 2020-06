Amenities

wine room patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage wine room

Charming and romantic with Smart Home technology. Big colorful sunrises AND sunsets from all patios and a great room with a floor to ceiling glass wall and indoor atrium that houses a variety of cacti of both interior and exterior botanical gardens. Gormet kitchen with bar, wine room and humidor. Numerous patio conversational spaces for small or large groups. Generous 3 bedrooms that all are En Suite with their own patio access for indoor/outdoor living. Wood beams throughout the home and gas log fireplaces add warmth while clean white walls showcase the gardens that surround. State of the art flat screen televisions throughout home and new gormet stainless steel barbecue on the patio. Boutique hotel atmosphere created for your stay that may linger.