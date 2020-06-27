All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

10410 E MORNING STAR Drive

10410 East Morning Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10410 East Morning Star Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Backing to wash with mountain views, this spacious home has 4 bedrooms plus a den, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. Neutral paint and carpet, granite counters, ceramic tile floors. Backyard has grassy area - landscaping maintained by landlord. Ready for occupancy on or after August 18. Washer and dryer included. McDowell Mountain Ranch amenities include 2 community centers with pools, sports court, beach volleyball & tennis courts, playground, aquatic center and public library. Miles of walking paths. Walking distance to elementary and middle schools and all amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive have any available units?
10410 E MORNING STAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive have?
Some of 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10410 E MORNING STAR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive offers parking.
Does 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive has a pool.
Does 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10410 E MORNING STAR Drive has units with dishwashers.
