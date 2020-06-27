10410 E MORNING STAR Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Backing to wash with mountain views, this spacious home has 4 bedrooms plus a den, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. Neutral paint and carpet, granite counters, ceramic tile floors. Backyard has grassy area - landscaping maintained by landlord. Ready for occupancy on or after August 18. Washer and dryer included. McDowell Mountain Ranch amenities include 2 community centers with pools, sports court, beach volleyball & tennis courts, playground, aquatic center and public library. Miles of walking paths. Walking distance to elementary and middle schools and all amenities!