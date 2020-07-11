All apartments in Scottsdale
10401 N 100th St Lot 9
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

10401 N 100th St Lot 9

10401 North 100th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10401 North 100th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Rare and Exclusive Waterfront Community - Bayview Estates within Scottsdale Ranch. This roughly 4,000 sqft home features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. With new paint and carpet, this property also includes 5 fireplaces, Travertine floors, and a den/library with roll down movie screen. The gourmet kitchen features a wine refrigerator, granite counter tops, a subzero refrigerator, and more! The downstairs master bedroom comes with a luxurious stone bath, and jetted tub. Floor to ceiling windows overlook the lake with palm trees and mountain views. The Marbella stone patio complements the heated diving pool and spa. Property includes a private boat dock. Come see if you can find the hidden room!

(RLNE4943235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10401 N 100th St Lot 9 have any available units?
10401 N 100th St Lot 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10401 N 100th St Lot 9 have?
Some of 10401 N 100th St Lot 9's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10401 N 100th St Lot 9 currently offering any rent specials?
10401 N 100th St Lot 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 N 100th St Lot 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10401 N 100th St Lot 9 is pet friendly.
Does 10401 N 100th St Lot 9 offer parking?
No, 10401 N 100th St Lot 9 does not offer parking.
Does 10401 N 100th St Lot 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10401 N 100th St Lot 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 N 100th St Lot 9 have a pool?
Yes, 10401 N 100th St Lot 9 has a pool.
Does 10401 N 100th St Lot 9 have accessible units?
No, 10401 N 100th St Lot 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 N 100th St Lot 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10401 N 100th St Lot 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
