10401 N 100th St Lot 9

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Rare and Exclusive Waterfront Community - Bayview Estates within Scottsdale Ranch. This roughly 4,000 sqft home features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. With new paint and carpet, this property also includes 5 fireplaces, Travertine floors, and a den/library with roll down movie screen. The gourmet kitchen features a wine refrigerator, granite counter tops, a subzero refrigerator, and more! The downstairs master bedroom comes with a luxurious stone bath, and jetted tub. Floor to ceiling windows overlook the lake with palm trees and mountain views. The Marbella stone patio complements the heated diving pool and spa. Property includes a private boat dock. Come see if you can find the hidden room!



(RLNE4943235)