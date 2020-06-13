All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

1039 E Boulder Drive

1039 East Boulders Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1039 East Boulders Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Make this residence your home away from home! 2 master suites each with a king bed. 3rd bedroom has queen bed for extra guest. Gourmet kitchen and lovely patios off every room to enjoy the mountain and desert views and the perfect AZ weather. Close proximity to community pool/spa and just 2 short blocks to the club. Use of club is available for a separate fee paid direct to club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 E Boulder Drive have any available units?
1039 E Boulder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 E Boulder Drive have?
Some of 1039 E Boulder Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 E Boulder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1039 E Boulder Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 E Boulder Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1039 E Boulder Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 1039 E Boulder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1039 E Boulder Drive does offer parking.
Does 1039 E Boulder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 E Boulder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 E Boulder Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1039 E Boulder Drive has a pool.
Does 1039 E Boulder Drive have accessible units?
No, 1039 E Boulder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 E Boulder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1039 E Boulder Drive has units with dishwashers.
