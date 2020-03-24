10360 E Verbena Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Furnished seasonal rental in McDowell Mountain Ranch. This home has an open kitchen/dining area attached to the family room with large windows and slider exposing the beautiful backyard. Upgraded granite counter/under mount sink with tile backsplash and black appliances. Home has 3 bedrooms and an office, perfect for any weekly family guests during your stay. Upgrades also include granite baths, water softener and two-tone paint. Resort style backyard with a wonderful mountain view. Close to Westworld, Mayo Clinic, shopping and dining. Off-season rate does not include utilities.