Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

10360 E Verbena Lane

10360 East Verbena Lane · (480) 991-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10360 East Verbena Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Furnished seasonal rental in McDowell Mountain Ranch. This home has an open kitchen/dining area attached to the family room with large windows and slider exposing the beautiful backyard. Upgraded granite counter/under mount sink with tile backsplash and black appliances. Home has 3 bedrooms and an office, perfect for any weekly family guests during your stay. Upgrades also include granite baths, water softener and two-tone paint. Resort style backyard with a wonderful mountain view. Close to Westworld, Mayo Clinic, shopping and dining. Off-season rate does not include utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10360 E Verbena Lane have any available units?
10360 E Verbena Lane has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10360 E Verbena Lane have?
Some of 10360 E Verbena Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10360 E Verbena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10360 E Verbena Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10360 E Verbena Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10360 E Verbena Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10360 E Verbena Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10360 E Verbena Lane does offer parking.
Does 10360 E Verbena Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10360 E Verbena Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10360 E Verbena Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10360 E Verbena Lane has a pool.
Does 10360 E Verbena Lane have accessible units?
No, 10360 E Verbena Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10360 E Verbena Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10360 E Verbena Lane has units with dishwashers.
