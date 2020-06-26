10332 East Star of the Desert Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous home with new tile, new paint, new countertops, new carpet! Stunning kitchen with new quartz countertops and ceramic tile backsplash. Large master bedroom and bathroom. Brand new LED light fixtures and chandelier. Serene low maintenance back yard with covered patio, gorgeous pavers, built in BBQ and gas fire pit. The grill and fire pit are connected to natural gas line - never run out of gas while in the middle of grilling again! Samsung front load washer and dryer. Community pool, parks, volleyball, nature trails and tennis courts in the beautiful community of McDowell Mountain Ranch!



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



