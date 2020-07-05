10318 E RAINTREE Drive

Amenities

A wonderfully updated home in McDowell Mountain. Home is on an oversized beautifully landscaped lot. This lovely 4 bedroom home has 3 full baths and a large backyard with synthetic grass that backs to a wash with gorgeous mountain views and a full length covered patio. The kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The kitchen and downstairs living areas have 20'' tile floors, newer light fixtures plus wood look floor in the downstairs bedroom which is located next to one of the 3 full baths. Upstairs features a large master suite, walk-in closet and spacious bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower stall. The other upstairs bedrooms also have walk-in closets and hall bathroom with double sinks. Great location close to schools, McDowell Mountain preserve trails, golf, restaurants and more!