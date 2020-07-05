All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10318 E RAINTREE Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

10318 E RAINTREE Drive

10318 East Raintree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10318 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A wonderfully updated home in McDowell Mountain. Home is on an oversized beautifully landscaped lot. This lovely 4 bedroom home has 3 full baths and a large backyard with synthetic grass that backs to a wash with gorgeous mountain views and a full length covered patio. The kitchen has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The kitchen and downstairs living areas have 20'' tile floors, newer light fixtures plus wood look floor in the downstairs bedroom which is located next to one of the 3 full baths. Upstairs features a large master suite, walk-in closet and spacious bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower stall. The other upstairs bedrooms also have walk-in closets and hall bathroom with double sinks. Great location close to schools, McDowell Mountain preserve trails, golf, restaurants and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10318 E RAINTREE Drive have any available units?
10318 E RAINTREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10318 E RAINTREE Drive have?
Some of 10318 E RAINTREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10318 E RAINTREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10318 E RAINTREE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10318 E RAINTREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10318 E RAINTREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10318 E RAINTREE Drive offer parking?
No, 10318 E RAINTREE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10318 E RAINTREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10318 E RAINTREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10318 E RAINTREE Drive have a pool?
No, 10318 E RAINTREE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10318 E RAINTREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10318 E RAINTREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10318 E RAINTREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10318 E RAINTREE Drive has units with dishwashers.

