Scottsdale, AZ
10317 E CELTIC Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10317 E CELTIC Drive

10317 East Celtic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10317 East Celtic Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mountainview Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded Light and Bright 3-bedroom or 2+Den/Office with French Doors, 2-bath single level home with private pool. The direct entry 2-car garage has built-in storage cabinets. Large Eat-in Kitchen includes Granite Counters, Stainless Sink and side x side Refrigerator. Inside Laundry Room w/Washer & Dryer. Master Bedroom includes private bath with separate Garden Tub & Shower, double sinks and walk-in closet plus slider to backyard. Enjoy the large yard with covered and open patios, private play and gardening area. Ceiling Fans & Lighting throughout. Newer slatted blinds on windows.Close to Neighborhood Park, Cheyene Elementry School, Golf, Eateries, Shopping & Entertainment. Easy access to 101 Fwy, sporting events and medical facilities.12 Month Lease - 'NO CATS' 'NO BIRDS' 'NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10317 E CELTIC Drive have any available units?
10317 E CELTIC Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10317 E CELTIC Drive have?
Some of 10317 E CELTIC Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10317 E CELTIC Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10317 E CELTIC Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10317 E CELTIC Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10317 E CELTIC Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10317 E CELTIC Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10317 E CELTIC Drive does offer parking.
Does 10317 E CELTIC Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10317 E CELTIC Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10317 E CELTIC Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10317 E CELTIC Drive has a pool.
Does 10317 E CELTIC Drive have accessible units?
No, 10317 E CELTIC Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10317 E CELTIC Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10317 E CELTIC Drive has units with dishwashers.
