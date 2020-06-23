10317 E CELTIC Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Upgraded Light and Bright 3-bedroom or 2+Den/Office with French Doors, 2-bath single level home with private pool. The direct entry 2-car garage has built-in storage cabinets. Large Eat-in Kitchen includes Granite Counters, Stainless Sink and side x side Refrigerator. Inside Laundry Room w/Washer & Dryer. Master Bedroom includes private bath with separate Garden Tub & Shower, double sinks and walk-in closet plus slider to backyard. Enjoy the large yard with covered and open patios, private play and gardening area. Ceiling Fans & Lighting throughout. Newer slatted blinds on windows.Close to Neighborhood Park, Cheyene Elementry School, Golf, Eateries, Shopping & Entertainment. Easy access to 101 Fwy, sporting events and medical facilities.12 Month Lease - 'NO CATS' 'NO BIRDS' 'NO SMOKING