Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10290 E RAINTREE Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

10290 E RAINTREE Drive

10290 East Raintree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10290 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL corner lot in great Scottsdale location! Lots of natural light! New interior paint (Dec. 2019) and exterior paint (Nov. 2019). Neutral tile in all the right places and designer wood blinds! Spacious kitchen with island and lot cabinets. Home is equipped with surround sound and RO System. Family room has informal dining area and opens to the kitchen. Large master with walk in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower. Very large backyard with nice, low maintenance landscaping! Great community amenities - great golf course, heated pool/spa, tennis, basketball, gym, lots of events! TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFOASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10290 E RAINTREE Drive have any available units?
10290 E RAINTREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10290 E RAINTREE Drive have?
Some of 10290 E RAINTREE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10290 E RAINTREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10290 E RAINTREE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10290 E RAINTREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10290 E RAINTREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10290 E RAINTREE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10290 E RAINTREE Drive offers parking.
Does 10290 E RAINTREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10290 E RAINTREE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10290 E RAINTREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10290 E RAINTREE Drive has a pool.
Does 10290 E RAINTREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10290 E RAINTREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10290 E RAINTREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10290 E RAINTREE Drive has units with dishwashers.

