All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10272 E ROSEMARY Lane
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

10272 E ROSEMARY Lane

10272 East Rosemary Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10272 East Rosemary Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom plus office split floor plan has ceramic tile floors in all traffic areas and carpeting in the bedroom/living areas. Enjoy the relaxing backyard with covered patio and extended flagstone patio featuring a kiva fireplace with built in sitting area and fenced pool. Living room has a see through fireplace connecting to family room and there's surround sound through out the home. The kitchen features maple cabinets, an island and stainless steel appliances. Landlord pays for pool, landscaping, and HOA fees. Enjoy everything McDowell Mountain Ranch has to offer including tennis courts, heated pools, spas, community center, walking, hiking trails, Arabian Library and MMR Aquatic Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane have any available units?
10272 E ROSEMARY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane have?
Some of 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10272 E ROSEMARY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane offers parking.
Does 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane has a pool.
Does 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane have accessible units?
No, 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10272 E ROSEMARY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College