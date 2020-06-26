10272 E ROSEMARY Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom plus office split floor plan has ceramic tile floors in all traffic areas and carpeting in the bedroom/living areas. Enjoy the relaxing backyard with covered patio and extended flagstone patio featuring a kiva fireplace with built in sitting area and fenced pool. Living room has a see through fireplace connecting to family room and there's surround sound through out the home. The kitchen features maple cabinets, an island and stainless steel appliances. Landlord pays for pool, landscaping, and HOA fees. Enjoy everything McDowell Mountain Ranch has to offer including tennis courts, heated pools, spas, community center, walking, hiking trails, Arabian Library and MMR Aquatic Center.