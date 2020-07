Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

WATERFRONT HOME COULD BE 3-CAR GARAGE (1-2 TANDEM)!! RARE FIND IN SCOTTSDALE RANCH! Private Boat Dock on Lake Serena (w/5-miles of shoreline) is just steps from your Private Pool w/water feature. Magnificent lake/mountain views from most rooms. Custom shutters, granite and marble throughout. Beautiful wood floors with custom area rugs included. 3rd bdrm/study has stunning built-ins with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves! A MUST SEE PROPERTY!!