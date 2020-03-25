10256 Hillery Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Pure Privacy in Prime McDowell Mt. Ranch Location Awaits You!



$ 360 per night, minimum two nights.

$2,100 per week = $300 average per night.

$8,000 per month = $267 average per night.



Beautifully-decorated private home. Spacious and bright great room has high ceilings, an open, comfortable feel, flat-screen TV, gas fireplace, dining area, granite counter tops, island bar, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous views of private pool and McDowell mountains. Stunning Master suite has a King bed, bay window, flat-screen TV, more pretty views of pool and mountains, and a large walk-in closet. Laundry room, tile floors, carpeted BRs. A separate wing offers a BR with Queen bed and another den/living room with Queen sofa bed. Spacious backyard, lots of sunshine, patio dining area, gas grill, outdoor heater, pool waterfall. Two-car garage.



Two community centers with heated pools, spas, tennis, basketball, volleyball courts, and childrens playgrounds. Numerous trails, both paved & unpaved to walk throughout the community. Hiking, biking, and equestrian trails at the landmark Gateway to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve trailhead which is just a couple of blocks away. The McDowell Mountain Golf Club, owned by Phil Mickelson, has a recently remodeled clubhouse and restaurant. The City of Scottsdale Aquatic Center w/lazy river, Arabian Library, WestWorld (Barrett-Jackson, Arabian Horse Show, etc.), TPC Waste Management Open, Butterfly Wonderland, baseball, casinos, and shopping minutes away.



Please note that children under the age of six may not enter the back yard, as there is no safety enclosure around the pool. Arizona state law.



$100 cleaning fee.



Dogs are allowed. Please inquire about fee.



Utilities are included.



100% refund if canceled 30 days or more prior to Check-in Date

50% refund if canceled 7-29 days prior to Check-in Date

