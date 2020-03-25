All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10256 Hillery Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10256 Hillery Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 8:43 AM

10256 Hillery Drive

10256 East Hillery Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10256 East Hillery Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Pure Privacy in Prime McDowell Mt. Ranch Location Awaits You!

$ 360 per night, minimum two nights.
$2,100 per week = $300 average per night.
$8,000 per month = $267 average per night.

Beautifully-decorated private home. Spacious and bright great room has high ceilings, an open, comfortable feel, flat-screen TV, gas fireplace, dining area, granite counter tops, island bar, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous views of private pool and McDowell mountains. Stunning Master suite has a King bed, bay window, flat-screen TV, more pretty views of pool and mountains, and a large walk-in closet. Laundry room, tile floors, carpeted BRs. A separate wing offers a BR with Queen bed and another den/living room with Queen sofa bed. Spacious backyard, lots of sunshine, patio dining area, gas grill, outdoor heater, pool waterfall. Two-car garage.

Two community centers with heated pools, spas, tennis, basketball, volleyball courts, and childrens playgrounds. Numerous trails, both paved & unpaved to walk throughout the community. Hiking, biking, and equestrian trails at the landmark Gateway to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve trailhead which is just a couple of blocks away. The McDowell Mountain Golf Club, owned by Phil Mickelson, has a recently remodeled clubhouse and restaurant. The City of Scottsdale Aquatic Center w/lazy river, Arabian Library, WestWorld (Barrett-Jackson, Arabian Horse Show, etc.), TPC Waste Management Open, Butterfly Wonderland, baseball, casinos, and shopping minutes away.

Please note that children under the age of six may not enter the back yard, as there is no safety enclosure around the pool. Arizona state law.

$100 cleaning fee.

Dogs are allowed. Please inquire about fee.

Utilities are included.

100% refund if canceled 30 days or more prior to Check-in Date
50% refund if canceled 7-29 days prior to Check-in Date
0% refund if canceled fewer than

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10256 Hillery Drive have any available units?
10256 Hillery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10256 Hillery Drive have?
Some of 10256 Hillery Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10256 Hillery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10256 Hillery Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10256 Hillery Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10256 Hillery Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10256 Hillery Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10256 Hillery Drive does offer parking.
Does 10256 Hillery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10256 Hillery Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10256 Hillery Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10256 Hillery Drive has a pool.
Does 10256 Hillery Drive have accessible units?
No, 10256 Hillery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10256 Hillery Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10256 Hillery Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College