Scottsdale, AZ
10235 E COCHISE Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

10235 E COCHISE Drive

10235 East Cochise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10235 East Cochise Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
This charming waterfront home is ideally located in the highly sought-after Scottsdale Ranch community. A true hidden gem, this lakeside property has been recently renovated with updated cabinetry and new paint throughout. The resort-style backyard boasts a private dock, heated pool, fire pit and wet bar, creating a serene outdoor living and entertaining space. The light, airy kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, double ovens, a natural gas cooktop and walk-in pantry. The upstairs master overlooks the water and includes an extensive balcony, spacious sitting area, updated bathroom and walk-in closet. New pavers, garage doors, RV gate and water system. North/South exposure, water softener, dual pane windows and updated roof. A tropical oasis in the desert!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10235 E COCHISE Drive have any available units?
10235 E COCHISE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10235 E COCHISE Drive have?
Some of 10235 E COCHISE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10235 E COCHISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10235 E COCHISE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10235 E COCHISE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10235 E COCHISE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10235 E COCHISE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10235 E COCHISE Drive offers parking.
Does 10235 E COCHISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10235 E COCHISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10235 E COCHISE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10235 E COCHISE Drive has a pool.
Does 10235 E COCHISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10235 E COCHISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10235 E COCHISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10235 E COCHISE Drive has units with dishwashers.
