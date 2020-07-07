10235 E COCHISE Drive

Amenities

This charming waterfront home is ideally located in the highly sought-after Scottsdale Ranch community. A true hidden gem, this lakeside property has been recently renovated with updated cabinetry and new paint throughout. The resort-style backyard boasts a private dock, heated pool, fire pit and wet bar, creating a serene outdoor living and entertaining space. The light, airy kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, double ovens, a natural gas cooktop and walk-in pantry. The upstairs master overlooks the water and includes an extensive balcony, spacious sitting area, updated bathroom and walk-in closet. New pavers, garage doors, RV gate and water system. North/South exposure, water softener, dual pane windows and updated roof. A tropical oasis in the desert!