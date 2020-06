Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Home is for SALE or RENT. Fantastic views and indoor/outdoor living highlight this magnificent custom home that is available FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED. Highly upgraded and impeccably maintained make this a must see property. A fabulous kitchen & full bar w/a spacious formal dining room featuring a gorgeous vaulted ceiling & door opening to the exterior, make this an entertainers dream. Upstairs features a full floor master bedroom and office. There are several outdoor seating areas providing places to relax & unwind while enjoying the resort style spa & sparkling pool. Stunning McDowell Mountain views as well as city lights & open space make the Master Retreat balcony a property highlight. Minimum 6 month rental term.