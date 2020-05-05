10166 E CLINTON Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

These rentals do not come up often! Wonderful block construction 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan on a large lot, pebble-tec pool, remodeled kitchen, 3 car garage, RV gate, smooth stucco exterior, new interior paint, newer A/C unit, new LED lighting and NO HOA! Secluded large backyard with large swimming pool, covered patio and lot is North/South exposure. 2 fireplaces, one in living & master bedroom, remodeled master bath in travertine & granite.Kitchen boasts maple cabinets, granite slab counter, double ovens with both eat in kitchen & formal dining area. Split bedroom floor plan. Great Central Scottsdale location close to award winning schools, upscale shopping & dining and within minutes to the 101 freeway. Rent even includes pool & yard maintenance and no rental tax