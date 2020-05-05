All apartments in Scottsdale
10166 E CLINTON Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10166 E CLINTON Street

10166 East Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

10166 East Clinton Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Bent Tree

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
These rentals do not come up often! Wonderful block construction 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan on a large lot, pebble-tec pool, remodeled kitchen, 3 car garage, RV gate, smooth stucco exterior, new interior paint, newer A/C unit, new LED lighting and NO HOA! Secluded large backyard with large swimming pool, covered patio and lot is North/South exposure. 2 fireplaces, one in living & master bedroom, remodeled master bath in travertine & granite.Kitchen boasts maple cabinets, granite slab counter, double ovens with both eat in kitchen & formal dining area. Split bedroom floor plan. Great Central Scottsdale location close to award winning schools, upscale shopping & dining and within minutes to the 101 freeway. Rent even includes pool & yard maintenance and no rental tax

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10166 E CLINTON Street have any available units?
10166 E CLINTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10166 E CLINTON Street have?
Some of 10166 E CLINTON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10166 E CLINTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
10166 E CLINTON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10166 E CLINTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 10166 E CLINTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10166 E CLINTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 10166 E CLINTON Street does offer parking.
Does 10166 E CLINTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10166 E CLINTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10166 E CLINTON Street have a pool?
Yes, 10166 E CLINTON Street has a pool.
Does 10166 E CLINTON Street have accessible units?
No, 10166 E CLINTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10166 E CLINTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10166 E CLINTON Street has units with dishwashers.
