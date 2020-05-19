10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098

Amenities
Gourgeous Vacation Rental - Property Id: 173147
Get the taste of Arizona in this beautiful oasis in Scottsdale! Gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bed, 2 bath apartment in the gated community of Venetian II with views of the spa and heated pool and a fireplace. A skylight over the master shower, two closets in the master bedroom, and a one-car garage, access to the Clubhouse, and McCormick facilities make the best place to live, especially during the winter. Walking/biking trails, golfing, Mayo Clinic, Spring training, award-winning restaurants, casinos all nearby. Cable TV, wireless internet, and local phone provided.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173147
Property Id 173147
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5821735)