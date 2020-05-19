All apartments in Scottsdale
10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098

10115 East Mountain View Road · (480) 669-0377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10115 East Mountain View Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2098 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Gourgeous Vacation Rental - Property Id: 173147

Get the taste of Arizona in this beautiful oasis in Scottsdale! Gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bed, 2 bath apartment in the gated community of Venetian II with views of the spa and heated pool and a fireplace. A skylight over the master shower, two closets in the master bedroom, and a one-car garage, access to the Clubhouse, and McCormick facilities make the best place to live, especially during the winter. Walking/biking trails, golfing, Mayo Clinic, Spring training, award-winning restaurants, casinos all nearby. Cable TV, wireless internet, and local phone provided.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173147
Property Id 173147

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 have any available units?
10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 have?
Some of 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 currently offering any rent specials?
10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 pet-friendly?
No, 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 offer parking?
Yes, 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 does offer parking.
Does 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 have a pool?
Yes, 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 has a pool.
Does 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 have accessible units?
No, 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 does not have accessible units.
Does 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098 has units with dishwashers.
