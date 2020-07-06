10093 E EVANS Drive

Amenities

PRIVATE POOL & COMMUNITY POOL! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home priced to sell in the desirable area of Aviara! Fresh exterior paint! Tile entry leads to a spacious living room/formal dining area with a passage through to the eat in kitchen and family room. This home features vaulted ceilings, picture windows and ceiling fans in all the right places! Kitchen boasts plenty of counter/cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with a backsplash and a breakfast bar. Large bedrooms! Master bath offers an upgraded dual sink vanity and separate soaking tub. New water heater! Nice sized backyard with lush green turf. Enjoy the Arizona weather under your covered patio and in your sparkling pool! North facing corner lot with plenty of natural light! Don't miss this opportunity