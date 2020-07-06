All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10093 E EVANS Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

10093 E EVANS Drive

10093 East Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10093 East Evans Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
PRIVATE POOL & COMMUNITY POOL! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home priced to sell in the desirable area of Aviara! Fresh exterior paint! Tile entry leads to a spacious living room/formal dining area with a passage through to the eat in kitchen and family room. This home features vaulted ceilings, picture windows and ceiling fans in all the right places! Kitchen boasts plenty of counter/cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with a backsplash and a breakfast bar. Large bedrooms! Master bath offers an upgraded dual sink vanity and separate soaking tub. New water heater! Nice sized backyard with lush green turf. Enjoy the Arizona weather under your covered patio and in your sparkling pool! North facing corner lot with plenty of natural light! Don't miss this opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10093 E EVANS Drive have any available units?
10093 E EVANS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10093 E EVANS Drive have?
Some of 10093 E EVANS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10093 E EVANS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10093 E EVANS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10093 E EVANS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10093 E EVANS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10093 E EVANS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10093 E EVANS Drive offers parking.
Does 10093 E EVANS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10093 E EVANS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10093 E EVANS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10093 E EVANS Drive has a pool.
Does 10093 E EVANS Drive have accessible units?
No, 10093 E EVANS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10093 E EVANS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10093 E EVANS Drive has units with dishwashers.

