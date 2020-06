Amenities

This fully furnished condo is on the water with mountain views in the gated community at the Scottsdale Bay Club.You can see incredible sunsets from the balcony overlooking water and mountains.You can rent the electric boats,swim in the heated pool and hot tub and work out at the fitness center. This 2 bedroom condo is light and bright with lots of windows and views. The location is ideal for vacationing. There is a king in the spacious master suite and 2 extra long twins in the guest bedroom.