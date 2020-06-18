All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:01 AM

10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive

10076 East Graythorn Drive · (480) 262-1284
Location

10076 East Graythorn Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1836 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
AVAILABLE June 2nd, 2020: NO STEPS Highly desirable southern exposure with unobstructed views framing Pinnacle Peak & City Lights vistas. Located in the prestigious guard gated Desert Mountain Club in North Scottsdale, AZ. Easy living with Great room floor plan with two Master Suites each with walk-in closets & patios. New tile floors throughout with primary master bed/bath has radiant floor heating, fireplace, and access to spa & main patio with fireplace. 2nd suite has separate patio with mountain views. Available 12 month lease at $3500/month + utilities. High season Nov-April at $5000/Mo. & Low season May-Oct. at $3000/MO. Desert Mountain Amenities are for Club members only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive have any available units?
10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive have?
Some of 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive does offer parking.
Does 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive have a pool?
No, 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive have accessible units?
No, 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive has units with dishwashers.
