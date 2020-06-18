10076 E GRAYTHORN Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE June 2nd, 2020: NO STEPS Highly desirable southern exposure with unobstructed views framing Pinnacle Peak & City Lights vistas. Located in the prestigious guard gated Desert Mountain Club in North Scottsdale, AZ. Easy living with Great room floor plan with two Master Suites each with walk-in closets & patios. New tile floors throughout with primary master bed/bath has radiant floor heating, fireplace, and access to spa & main patio with fireplace. 2nd suite has separate patio with mountain views. Available 12 month lease at $3500/month + utilities. High season Nov-April at $5000/Mo. & Low season May-Oct. at $3000/MO. Desert Mountain Amenities are for Club members only.