10034 E BELL Road
10034 E BELL Road

10034 East Bell Road · No Longer Available
Location

10034 East Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
PARK & WALK to restaurants, coffee, groceries, hiking trials & more. Best of Scottsdale location with easy freeway access, golf, Westworld, Scottsdale Quarter and more. This beautiful Townhouse has mountain views, and $30K in recent updates w/gourmet kitchen, double ovens, pantry, and a large island w/seating. An open floor plan with 9' ceilings, dining area and living room: both with views to your private courtyard. The dramatic entryway has vaulted ceilings, an upstairs balcony and steel stair railings. The master has huge shower & tub, vanities, and a large closet. Home includes a loft desk area, laundry with sink and a huge under stair storage area. Easy common area parking and a 2-car private garage, heated community pool & spa with gas grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10034 E BELL Road have any available units?
10034 E BELL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10034 E BELL Road have?
Some of 10034 E BELL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10034 E BELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
10034 E BELL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10034 E BELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 10034 E BELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10034 E BELL Road offer parking?
Yes, 10034 E BELL Road offers parking.
Does 10034 E BELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10034 E BELL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10034 E BELL Road have a pool?
Yes, 10034 E BELL Road has a pool.
Does 10034 E BELL Road have accessible units?
No, 10034 E BELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10034 E BELL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10034 E BELL Road has units with dishwashers.

