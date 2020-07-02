10034 E BELL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

PARK & WALK to restaurants, coffee, groceries, hiking trials & more. Best of Scottsdale location with easy freeway access, golf, Westworld, Scottsdale Quarter and more. This beautiful Townhouse has mountain views, and $30K in recent updates w/gourmet kitchen, double ovens, pantry, and a large island w/seating. An open floor plan with 9' ceilings, dining area and living room: both with views to your private courtyard. The dramatic entryway has vaulted ceilings, an upstairs balcony and steel stair railings. The master has huge shower & tub, vanities, and a large closet. Home includes a loft desk area, laundry with sink and a huge under stair storage area. Easy common area parking and a 2-car private garage, heated community pool & spa with gas grill.