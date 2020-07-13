Villa Serena Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Villa Serena Apartment Homes in Phoenix, Arizona – our beautiful access controlled property is ideally located near everything you would ever need: transportation, schools, restaurants, shopping and more! We offer a variety of floor plans to choose from and comfortably priced for all. Our array of highly desirable amenities include a serene pool area, outdoor BBQs, laundry facilities and all of our apartment homes feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer in all units, over-sized private patios or balconies, outside storage rooms, and individual climate controls. Come visit our Phoenix apartment homes and make Villa Serena your new address!