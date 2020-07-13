All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Villa Serena Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Villa Serena Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

Villa Serena Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
4221 W Dunlap Ave · (623) 232-0997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4221 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 138 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 234 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Serena Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Welcome home to Villa Serena Apartment Homes in Phoenix, Arizona – our beautiful access controlled property is ideally located near everything you would ever need: transportation, schools, restaurants, shopping and more! We offer a variety of floor plans to choose from and comfortably priced for all. Our array of highly desirable amenities include a serene pool area, outdoor BBQs, laundry facilities and all of our apartment homes feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer in all units, over-sized private patios or balconies, outside storage rooms, and individual climate controls. Come visit our Phoenix apartment homes and make Villa Serena your new address!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: $15 Liability Waiver required; Utilities (water and sewer) to be paid based on square footage and number of occupants in the unit.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Assigned parking. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Extra storage on the balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Serena Apartments have any available units?
Villa Serena Apartments has 2 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Serena Apartments have?
Some of Villa Serena Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Serena Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Serena Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Serena Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Serena Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Villa Serena Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Villa Serena Apartments offers parking.
Does Villa Serena Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villa Serena Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Serena Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Villa Serena Apartments has a pool.
Does Villa Serena Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Villa Serena Apartments has accessible units.
Does Villa Serena Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Serena Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Villa Serena Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity