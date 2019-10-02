All apartments in Phoenix
Urban Edge
Urban Edge

4038 East Mcdowell Road · (602) 267-8960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4038 East Mcdowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $825 · Avail. Jun 30

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Available 06/30/20 URBAN EDGE - Property Id: 292295

At Urban Edge Apartments, we've taken something good and made it even better! We offer one-bedroom apartment homes ideally located near downtown Phoenix, major highways, shopping and entertainment and much more.

Cable Ready
Refreshing Pool
Barbecue Grills
Accent Walls
Caring, Responsive Management
Full-Size Appliances
Laundry Facilities On Site
Right On Bus Line
Pets Welcome*
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
*Restrictions do apply

CALL US NOW and make Urban Edge your new home!
602.2678960

Urban Edge Apartments
4038 E. McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
https://urban-edge-apartments.business.site/
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292295
Property Id 292295

(RLNE5826598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Urban Edge have any available units?
Urban Edge has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Urban Edge have?
Some of Urban Edge's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Urban Edge currently offering any rent specials?
Urban Edge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Urban Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, Urban Edge is pet friendly.
Does Urban Edge offer parking?
No, Urban Edge does not offer parking.
Does Urban Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Urban Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Urban Edge have a pool?
Yes, Urban Edge has a pool.
Does Urban Edge have accessible units?
No, Urban Edge does not have accessible units.
Does Urban Edge have units with dishwashers?
No, Urban Edge does not have units with dishwashers.
