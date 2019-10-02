Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Available 06/30/20 URBAN EDGE - Property Id: 292295



At Urban Edge Apartments, we've taken something good and made it even better! We offer one-bedroom apartment homes ideally located near downtown Phoenix, major highways, shopping and entertainment and much more.



Cable Ready

Refreshing Pool

Barbecue Grills

Accent Walls

Caring, Responsive Management

Full-Size Appliances

Laundry Facilities On Site

Right On Bus Line

Pets Welcome*

24 Hour Emergency Maintenance

*Restrictions do apply



CALL US NOW and make Urban Edge your new home!

602.2678960



Urban Edge Apartments

4038 E. McDowell Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://urban-edge-apartments.business.site/

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292295

