Paradise Falls

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.04 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedrom)
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $179.03
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 one time fee per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies or any mix thereof. Max weight 20 lb each.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease (1 per unit); Surface lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all leases