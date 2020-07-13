All apartments in Phoenix
Paradise Falls
Paradise Falls

Open Now until 5:30pm
15434 N 32nd St · (623) 552-5450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15434 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0110 · Avail. Aug 7

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 0254 · Avail. Aug 12

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 0365 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0242 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 0106 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 0184 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Paradise Falls.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
carport
internet access
online portal
package receiving
pool table
You’re invited to your own little piece of paradise! Paradise Falls Apartment Homes offers an apartment Phoenix, AZ, that’s in a prime location for easy access to work, school and play. A perfect blend of luxury and simplicity, this pet-friendly apartment community is designed with you in mind.

Paradise Falls offers one and two-bedroom apartments in five unique floor plans. The expertly designed kitchen is complete with modern appliances, hardwood-style flooring, custom cabinetry, and built-in shelving to maximize space and help you stay organized. Whether you're reheating leftovers from the Mexican restaurant down the street or hosting a dinner party for friends, this kitchen gives you everything you need! The open-concept floor plan of your apartment allows you to move effortlessly from the kitchen, into the dining space, and into the spacious lounge area. This bright and airy room gives you plenty of room to set up your space just the way you like it. Push open the sliding glass doors and step out onto your private patio. This quiet and intimate space is a great study spot and an ideal place to enjoy coffee in the morning. The oversized bedrooms feature ample closet space, whisper-quiet ceiling fans, and large windows that allow for plenty of natural light. Ask to see one of our upgraded apartments, complete with a fireplace in the living room!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.04 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedrom)
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $179.03
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 one time fee per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Rottweilers, Dobermans, Chows, Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies or any mix thereof. Max weight 20 lb each.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease (1 per unit); Surface lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all leases

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Paradise Falls have any available units?
Paradise Falls has 6 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Paradise Falls have?
Some of Paradise Falls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paradise Falls currently offering any rent specials?
Paradise Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paradise Falls pet-friendly?
Yes, Paradise Falls is pet friendly.
Does Paradise Falls offer parking?
Yes, Paradise Falls offers parking.
Does Paradise Falls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Paradise Falls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Paradise Falls have a pool?
Yes, Paradise Falls has a pool.
Does Paradise Falls have accessible units?
No, Paradise Falls does not have accessible units.
Does Paradise Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Paradise Falls has units with dishwashers.
