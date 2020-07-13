Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system carport internet access online portal package receiving pool table

You’re invited to your own little piece of paradise! Paradise Falls Apartment Homes offers an apartment Phoenix, AZ, that’s in a prime location for easy access to work, school and play. A perfect blend of luxury and simplicity, this pet-friendly apartment community is designed with you in mind.



Paradise Falls offers one and two-bedroom apartments in five unique floor plans. The expertly designed kitchen is complete with modern appliances, hardwood-style flooring, custom cabinetry, and built-in shelving to maximize space and help you stay organized. Whether you're reheating leftovers from the Mexican restaurant down the street or hosting a dinner party for friends, this kitchen gives you everything you need! The open-concept floor plan of your apartment allows you to move effortlessly from the kitchen, into the dining space, and into the spacious lounge area. This bright and airy room gives you plenty of room to set up your space just the way you like it. Push open the sliding glass doors and step out onto your private patio. This quiet and intimate space is a great study spot and an ideal place to enjoy coffee in the morning. The oversized bedrooms feature ample closet space, whisper-quiet ceiling fans, and large windows that allow for plenty of natural light. Ask to see one of our upgraded apartments, complete with a fireplace in the living room!