Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

Maryland Greens

749 E Maryland Ave · (602) 362-9238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

749 E Maryland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 66 · Avail. Aug 14

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 48 · Avail. Sep 11

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maryland Greens.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
guest parking
Maryland Greens Apartments located right off of Maryland Ave in Phoenix offers three creatively designed one bedroom floor plans to choose from. Our spacious apartment homes have charming interiors with built-in storage, expansive living areas, and attached outdoor patios. You'll be sure to enjoy amenities within our community such as our large swimming pool and lush grounds as well. We're very pet friendly so you can bring your furry friends along!

With convenient access to downtown Phoenix and many major employers, Maryland Greens offers the perfect location to enjoy all that Phoenix has to offer. Major nearby attractions include the Arizona Center, Chase Field, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Orpheum Theater, Comerica Theater, Herberger Theater, Symphony Hall, Phoenix Convention Center and the new ASU Downtown Campus. Please call us to set up a tour of our beautiful community. We would love to have you as a resident at Maryland Greens.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: $20 increase for ground floor units; Holding deposit $150
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $200
fee: $150
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maryland Greens have any available units?
Maryland Greens has 2 units available starting at $879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Maryland Greens have?
Some of Maryland Greens's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maryland Greens currently offering any rent specials?
Maryland Greens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maryland Greens pet-friendly?
Yes, Maryland Greens is pet friendly.
Does Maryland Greens offer parking?
Yes, Maryland Greens offers parking.
Does Maryland Greens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maryland Greens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maryland Greens have a pool?
Yes, Maryland Greens has a pool.
Does Maryland Greens have accessible units?
No, Maryland Greens does not have accessible units.
Does Maryland Greens have units with dishwashers?
No, Maryland Greens does not have units with dishwashers.
