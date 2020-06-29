Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed guest parking

Maryland Greens Apartments located right off of Maryland Ave in Phoenix offers three creatively designed one bedroom floor plans to choose from. Our spacious apartment homes have charming interiors with built-in storage, expansive living areas, and attached outdoor patios. You'll be sure to enjoy amenities within our community such as our large swimming pool and lush grounds as well. We're very pet friendly so you can bring your furry friends along!



With convenient access to downtown Phoenix and many major employers, Maryland Greens offers the perfect location to enjoy all that Phoenix has to offer. Major nearby attractions include the Arizona Center, Chase Field, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Orpheum Theater, Comerica Theater, Herberger Theater, Symphony Hall, Phoenix Convention Center and the new ASU Downtown Campus. Please call us to set up a tour of our beautiful community. We would love to have you as a resident at Maryland Greens.