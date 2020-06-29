All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Bayside Apartments

20245 N 32nd Dr · (602) 497-1948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20245 N 32nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 170 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 287 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 145 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bayside Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
accessible
24hr maintenance
carport
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
New Management! Renovated Apartments Available!

Our Leasing Office is temporarily closed, however we are available during business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Please contact us at (833) 527-6286 and we will be happy to assist you in all your leasing needs.

A comfortable lifestyle awaits you at Bayside Apartments, ideally situated near the I-17 and Loop 101. Residents relish the relaxed atmosphere of this gated and pet-friendly community, as well as the convenient location that facilitates quick commutes to downtown Phoenix and other neighboring towns. This is a hidden gem you can’t miss!

Bayside Apartments offers spacious and thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom homes in several styles. Every apartment expands before you as you step inside, with lustrous wood-plank floors and soaring nine-foot ceilings that work together to create a vast living area. Renovated apartments include luxurious features including white shaker cabinets, tile backsplashes, nickel hardwa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Covered parking and open spaces. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bayside Apartments have any available units?
Bayside Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Bayside Apartments have?
Some of Bayside Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bayside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bayside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bayside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bayside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bayside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bayside Apartments offers parking.
Does Bayside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bayside Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bayside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bayside Apartments has a pool.
Does Bayside Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Bayside Apartments has accessible units.
Does Bayside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bayside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
