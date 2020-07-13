All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
Atrium Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Atrium Court
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:57 PM

Atrium Court

Open Now until 5:30pm
2323 W Dunlap Ave · (480) 568-4342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2323 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 262 · Avail. Aug 12

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 293 · Avail. Aug 26

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 267 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 252 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 283 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 879 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Atrium Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
Atrium Court Apartment Homes provides an upscale country-club lifestyle and an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, that’s stylish and modern. This comfortable, affordable, and spacious community is just minutes from DeVry University and the Art Institute of Phoenix campus. With large green spaces, mature shade trees, modern architecture, and an active calendar of community events, it's no surprise that so many people love coming home to Atrium Court!

Atrium Court features one and two-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans and modern amenities. Prepare gourmet meals in a fabulous kitchen that features hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, expansive countertops, and top of the line appliances, and a sleek breakfast bar serves as a casual and comfortable place to enjoy breakfast and coffee in the morning. The kitchen flows into an elegant dining space and continues into a warm and inviting lounge area. Slide open the glass doors to step out onto your own private and shaded patio or balcon

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35/ per person
Deposit: $200 / 1BR $300 / 2BR
Move-in Fees: $102 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease (1 per unit); Surface lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Atrium Court have any available units?
Atrium Court has 5 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Atrium Court have?
Some of Atrium Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Atrium Court currently offering any rent specials?
Atrium Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Atrium Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Atrium Court is pet friendly.
Does Atrium Court offer parking?
Yes, Atrium Court offers parking.
Does Atrium Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Atrium Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Atrium Court have a pool?
Yes, Atrium Court has a pool.
Does Atrium Court have accessible units?
No, Atrium Court does not have accessible units.
Does Atrium Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Atrium Court has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College