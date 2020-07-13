Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly carport

Atrium Court Apartment Homes provides an upscale country-club lifestyle and an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, that’s stylish and modern. This comfortable, affordable, and spacious community is just minutes from DeVry University and the Art Institute of Phoenix campus. With large green spaces, mature shade trees, modern architecture, and an active calendar of community events, it's no surprise that so many people love coming home to Atrium Court!



Atrium Court features one and two-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans and modern amenities. Prepare gourmet meals in a fabulous kitchen that features hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, expansive countertops, and top of the line appliances, and a sleek breakfast bar serves as a casual and comfortable place to enjoy breakfast and coffee in the morning. The kitchen flows into an elegant dining space and continues into a warm and inviting lounge area. Slide open the glass doors to step out onto your own private and shaded patio or balcon