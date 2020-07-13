All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

Accolade Apartment Homes

Open Now until 5:30pm
220 W Bell Rd · (602) 362-4474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0250 · Avail. Jul 22

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 3047 · Avail. Jul 16

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 2031 · Avail. Jul 17

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0228 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 0120 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 1136 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2079 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Accolade Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
online portal
volleyball court
cats allowed
basketball court
business center
If you’re looking for style and comfort in an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, Accolade Apartment Homes is your perfect choice. Our community sits close to everything you need including employment, schools, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

Select from our one, two or three-bedroom homes, all tastefully designed and perfectly suited for singles, couples or families. Prepare delicious, healthy meals in your updated kitchen, which offers a full suite of appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. You’ll love the convenience of having your washer and dryer right in your apartment and appreciate our large closets for storing your belongings. Relax on warm days in a cozy living area with a ceiling fan or step out for a breath of fresh air on your private balcony. Be sure to ask about our select apartments that feature large kitchen pantries and fireplaces as well.

With two spas, four pools, lush greenery, and sparkling fountains, living at Accolade will resemble residi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $200/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered parking: included in lease (1 spot).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Accolade Apartment Homes have any available units?
Accolade Apartment Homes has 10 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Accolade Apartment Homes have?
Some of Accolade Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Accolade Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Accolade Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Accolade Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Accolade Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Accolade Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Accolade Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Accolade Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Accolade Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Accolade Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Accolade Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Accolade Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Accolade Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Accolade Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Accolade Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
