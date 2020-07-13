Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill hot tub online portal volleyball court cats allowed basketball court business center

If you’re looking for style and comfort in an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, Accolade Apartment Homes is your perfect choice. Our community sits close to everything you need including employment, schools, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.



Select from our one, two or three-bedroom homes, all tastefully designed and perfectly suited for singles, couples or families. Prepare delicious, healthy meals in your updated kitchen, which offers a full suite of appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. You’ll love the convenience of having your washer and dryer right in your apartment and appreciate our large closets for storing your belongings. Relax on warm days in a cozy living area with a ceiling fan or step out for a breath of fresh air on your private balcony. Be sure to ask about our select apartments that feature large kitchen pantries and fireplaces as well.



With two spas, four pools, lush greenery, and sparkling fountains, living at Accolade will resemble residi