Last updated May 31 2020 at 5:40 PM

9926 W Calle Encorvada

9926 West Calle Encorvada · No Longer Available
Location

9926 West Calle Encorvada, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY...Prime location just minutes from Westgate Entertainment District, Cardinals Stadium, the Loop 101 & I-10 and much more. This beautiful recently renovated home feels new the minute you walk through the door. New wood laminate throughout, fresh paint, new stove & refrigerator. Downstairs you'll find a spacious living area, open kitchen w/ dark wood cabinets, formal dining room, and half bath. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and a loft. The entire home is fitted with custom window coverings.The private backyard has a large covered patio for entertaining. 2 car garage with W&D hook ups. Pets allowed with deposit. This amazing home will not last long so schedule a showing today....Schedule a showing at: https://showmojo.com/troygraham/gallery Apply online at: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9926 W Calle Encorvada have any available units?
9926 W Calle Encorvada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9926 W Calle Encorvada have?
Some of 9926 W Calle Encorvada's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9926 W Calle Encorvada currently offering any rent specials?
9926 W Calle Encorvada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9926 W Calle Encorvada pet-friendly?
No, 9926 W Calle Encorvada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9926 W Calle Encorvada offer parking?
Yes, 9926 W Calle Encorvada offers parking.
Does 9926 W Calle Encorvada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9926 W Calle Encorvada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9926 W Calle Encorvada have a pool?
Yes, 9926 W Calle Encorvada has a pool.
Does 9926 W Calle Encorvada have accessible units?
No, 9926 W Calle Encorvada does not have accessible units.
Does 9926 W Calle Encorvada have units with dishwashers?
No, 9926 W Calle Encorvada does not have units with dishwashers.

