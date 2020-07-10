9926 W Calle Encorvada

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY...Prime location just minutes from Westgate Entertainment District, Cardinals Stadium, the Loop 101 & I-10 and much more. This beautiful recently renovated home feels new the minute you walk through the door. New wood laminate throughout, fresh paint, new stove & refrigerator. Downstairs you'll find a spacious living area, open kitchen w/ dark wood cabinets, formal dining room, and half bath. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and a loft. The entire home is fitted with custom window coverings.The private backyard has a large covered patio for entertaining. 2 car garage with W&D hook ups. Pets allowed with deposit. This amazing home will not last long so schedule a showing today....Schedule a showing at: https://showmojo.com/troygraham/gallery Apply online at: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application