Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Freshly remodeled 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home features a new kitchen, flooring, bathrooms, counter tops, lighting, and much more. This home is situated on a huge lot with over 10,000 square feet! Located in in a great area, with mountain views, close to hiking, dining, shopping, and more. No HOA!