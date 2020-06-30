All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

9552 W Monte Vista Rd

9552 West Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

9552 West Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Garage HOA $1300/mo 1 yr - Property Id: 161625

Newer Home Built in HOA. New Interior paint and flooring. Low maintenance Rock yards. Washer dryer hook ups. Has stove, microwave and dishwasher. Qualifications, must have great rent and work history min 2 years. No Evictions, no Exceptions. Owner requires 1st and last months rent before move in. Security deposit $650 Due at Lease signing. Anyone 18 and up living in the home must apply, $45/person non refundable app fee. Must meet to see home before applying, call or text Leah for showing appointment 6027502342.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161625p
Property Id 161625

(RLNE5178979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9552 W Monte Vista Rd have any available units?
9552 W Monte Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9552 W Monte Vista Rd have?
Some of 9552 W Monte Vista Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9552 W Monte Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9552 W Monte Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9552 W Monte Vista Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9552 W Monte Vista Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9552 W Monte Vista Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9552 W Monte Vista Rd offers parking.
Does 9552 W Monte Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9552 W Monte Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9552 W Monte Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 9552 W Monte Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9552 W Monte Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 9552 W Monte Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9552 W Monte Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9552 W Monte Vista Rd has units with dishwashers.

