9552 W Monte Vista Rd

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Garage HOA $1300/mo 1 yr - Property Id: 161625



Newer Home Built in HOA. New Interior paint and flooring. Low maintenance Rock yards. Washer dryer hook ups. Has stove, microwave and dishwasher. Qualifications, must have great rent and work history min 2 years. No Evictions, no Exceptions. Owner requires 1st and last months rent before move in. Security deposit $650 Due at Lease signing. Anyone 18 and up living in the home must apply, $45/person non refundable app fee. Must meet to see home before applying, call or text Leah for showing appointment 6027502342.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161625p

