All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9420 W JAMESTOWN Road
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

9420 W JAMESTOWN Road

9420 West Jamestown Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9420 West Jamestown Road, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful two story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Living room at entrance with carpet flooring expanding throughout home. Eat in kitchen offers kitchen island, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Laundry room equipped with full size washer and dryer. Master bedroom upstairs with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks. Home also features a 2 car garage and spacious backyard. This home is clean and move in ready! **NO HOUSING VOUCHERS**NO CATS**IF ACTIVE-IT'S AVAILABLE**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road have any available units?
9420 W JAMESTOWN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road have?
Some of 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road currently offering any rent specials?
9420 W JAMESTOWN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road pet-friendly?
No, 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road offer parking?
Yes, 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road offers parking.
Does 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road have a pool?
No, 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road does not have a pool.
Does 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road have accessible units?
No, 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9420 W JAMESTOWN Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College