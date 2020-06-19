9420 W JAMESTOWN Road

Amenities

Beautiful two story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Living room at entrance with carpet flooring expanding throughout home. Eat in kitchen offers kitchen island, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Laundry room equipped with full size washer and dryer. Master bedroom upstairs with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks. Home also features a 2 car garage and spacious backyard. This home is clean and move in ready! **NO HOUSING VOUCHERS**NO CATS**IF ACTIVE-IT'S AVAILABLE**