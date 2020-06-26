All apartments in Phoenix
9413 S 33RD Glen
9413 S 33RD Glen

9413 S 33rd Gln · No Longer Available
Location

9413 S 33rd Gln, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful MOVE-IN READY home at the base of South Mountain! NEW A/C ,panoramic windows throughout with Mountain views from Master Bedroom and The Loft. Open pass through from the Kitchen to the Dining Room makes serving easy. STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Newer paint and carpet throughout, about a year old. Master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and spacious walk in closet! Full bathroom with double sink vanity and private toilet room. Backyard features an extended patio with desert landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. All this plus a COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL, Parks, children's playground, & picnic ramadas. HOA maintains front yard landscaping. South Mountain Park is right next to you as well as nearby Cesar Chavez Park and Agula Golf Course. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9413 S 33RD Glen have any available units?
9413 S 33RD Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9413 S 33RD Glen have?
Some of 9413 S 33RD Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9413 S 33RD Glen currently offering any rent specials?
9413 S 33RD Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9413 S 33RD Glen pet-friendly?
No, 9413 S 33RD Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9413 S 33RD Glen offer parking?
Yes, 9413 S 33RD Glen offers parking.
Does 9413 S 33RD Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9413 S 33RD Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9413 S 33RD Glen have a pool?
Yes, 9413 S 33RD Glen has a pool.
Does 9413 S 33RD Glen have accessible units?
No, 9413 S 33RD Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 9413 S 33RD Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9413 S 33RD Glen has units with dishwashers.
