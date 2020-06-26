9413 S 33RD Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful MOVE-IN READY home at the base of South Mountain! NEW A/C ,panoramic windows throughout with Mountain views from Master Bedroom and The Loft. Open pass through from the Kitchen to the Dining Room makes serving easy. STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Newer paint and carpet throughout, about a year old. Master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and spacious walk in closet! Full bathroom with double sink vanity and private toilet room. Backyard features an extended patio with desert landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. All this plus a COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL, Parks, children's playground, & picnic ramadas. HOA maintains front yard landscaping. South Mountain Park is right next to you as well as nearby Cesar Chavez Park and Agula Golf Course. Welcome Home!