Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

9222 N 35th Ave

9222 North 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9222 North 35th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6985db0010 ----
Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 1 bath single level condo features wood-like sheet vinyl flooring throughout, an open living room, kitchen nook, a large master bedroom and onsite laundry.

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven

The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP

Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.

Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned carport. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis.

Move-In Costs
? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $741.68
? Security Deposit: $725.00
? Cleaning Fee: $150.00
? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet
? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,616.68

For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right.

We look forward to meeting with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9222 N 35th Ave have any available units?
9222 N 35th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9222 N 35th Ave have?
Some of 9222 N 35th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9222 N 35th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9222 N 35th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9222 N 35th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9222 N 35th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9222 N 35th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9222 N 35th Ave offers parking.
Does 9222 N 35th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9222 N 35th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9222 N 35th Ave have a pool?
No, 9222 N 35th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9222 N 35th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9222 N 35th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9222 N 35th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9222 N 35th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

