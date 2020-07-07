9222 N 35th Ave

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6985db0010 ----
Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 1 bath single level condo features wood-like sheet vinyl flooring throughout, an open living room, kitchen nook, a large master bedroom and onsite laundry.
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven
The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP
Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.
Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned carport. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis.
Move-In Costs
? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $741.68
? Security Deposit: $725.00
? Cleaning Fee: $150.00
? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet
? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,616.68
For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right.
We look forward to meeting with you.