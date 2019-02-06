All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9116 W Cambridge Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9116 W Cambridge Ave
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

9116 W Cambridge Ave

9116 West Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9116 West Cambridge Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 Bed 3 Bath Newer Home in Sheely Farms community - Beautiful, move in ready home in the desirable Sheely Farms community. 5 Bedrooms and huge loft upstairs. Master Bedroom and another full bedroom/Den downstairs. Soaring ceilings, neutral colors, bright and open floor plan, kitchen has nice counter tops, pantry, breakfast bar. Second floor includes huge loft, 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. Easy to care for landscaping. Close to Sheely Farms Elementary School, shopping and dining, Community Park with playground, easy freeway access to the I-10 and 101.Close to Cardinals Stadium, Costco, University of Phoenix, Westgate Mall and Banner Health Hospital. Must See !!

(RLNE5170579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 W Cambridge Ave have any available units?
9116 W Cambridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 9116 W Cambridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9116 W Cambridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 W Cambridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9116 W Cambridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9116 W Cambridge Ave offer parking?
No, 9116 W Cambridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9116 W Cambridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9116 W Cambridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 W Cambridge Ave have a pool?
No, 9116 W Cambridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9116 W Cambridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 9116 W Cambridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 W Cambridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9116 W Cambridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9116 W Cambridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9116 W Cambridge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College