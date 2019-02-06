9116 W Cambridge Ave

Amenities

Gorgeous 5 Bed 3 Bath Newer Home in Sheely Farms community - Beautiful, move in ready home in the desirable Sheely Farms community. 5 Bedrooms and huge loft upstairs. Master Bedroom and another full bedroom/Den downstairs. Soaring ceilings, neutral colors, bright and open floor plan, kitchen has nice counter tops, pantry, breakfast bar. Second floor includes huge loft, 3 bedrooms and full bathroom. Easy to care for landscaping. Close to Sheely Farms Elementary School, shopping and dining, Community Park with playground, easy freeway access to the I-10 and 101.Close to Cardinals Stadium, Costco, University of Phoenix, Westgate Mall and Banner Health Hospital. Must See !!



