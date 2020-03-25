All apartments in Phoenix
9116 W BERKELEY Road
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:17 AM

9116 W BERKELEY Road

9116 W Berkeley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9116 W Berkeley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a bonus room in the Sheely Farms subdivision. This home has been well maintained and features tile floors throughout with carpet in a couple bedrooms. Large great room and kitchen with an island. This home has lots of natural light with shutters throughout. With a split floor plan you will find the master bedroom on one end of home with direct access to the beautiful patio and back yard. Master suite has a separate tub/shower and large walk-in closet. Front yard is ''low'' maintenance with artificial grass and desert landscaping. Location, location, location with close access I-10 or Highway 101. Just minutes from Gateway Pavilions, movie theaters, shopping, restaurants, and West Gate Entertainment!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 W BERKELEY Road have any available units?
9116 W BERKELEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9116 W BERKELEY Road have?
Some of 9116 W BERKELEY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9116 W BERKELEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
9116 W BERKELEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 W BERKELEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 9116 W BERKELEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9116 W BERKELEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 9116 W BERKELEY Road offers parking.
Does 9116 W BERKELEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9116 W BERKELEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 W BERKELEY Road have a pool?
No, 9116 W BERKELEY Road does not have a pool.
Does 9116 W BERKELEY Road have accessible units?
No, 9116 W BERKELEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 W BERKELEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9116 W BERKELEY Road has units with dishwashers.
