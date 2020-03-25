9116 W BERKELEY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a bonus room in the Sheely Farms subdivision. This home has been well maintained and features tile floors throughout with carpet in a couple bedrooms. Large great room and kitchen with an island. This home has lots of natural light with shutters throughout. With a split floor plan you will find the master bedroom on one end of home with direct access to the beautiful patio and back yard. Master suite has a separate tub/shower and large walk-in closet. Front yard is ''low'' maintenance with artificial grass and desert landscaping. Location, location, location with close access I-10 or Highway 101. Just minutes from Gateway Pavilions, movie theaters, shopping, restaurants, and West Gate Entertainment!!