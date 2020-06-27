All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 9058 N 28th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
9058 N 28th St
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

9058 N 28th St

9058 North 28th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9058 North 28th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Heritage Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Heritage Heights with Community Pool - Sensational Energy Efficient Home with meticulous desert landscape, solar electric, & private setting bordering public land. Recently remodeled with super low electrical bills! Spacious open floor plan, double door entry, fresh paint beautiful laminate wood floors, upgraded lighting, soothing palette, crown molding, unique fireplace, & patio access from kitchen. Granite kitchen counters, SS appliances, & plenty of white cabinetry w/stylish hardware. Perfect Home for entertaining. Plush carpet in all the right places, 4 generous size bedrooms, ample closets, 2 upscale baths w/granite counters, designer fixtures, tile, & lighting. Master retreat features walk-in closet & private en suite. Enjoy the backyard covered paver patio, shade trees, garden area, & Malibu lights. Washer and dryer included. Rent $2500.00 plus $57.50 rental tax= $2557.50, refundable security deposit $2500.00, non-refundable move-out inspection fee $119.00, and a $40.00 non-refundable credit application fee per adult. Yard maintenance and utilities not included. Pets allowed with landlord approval. Pets must be 1.5 plus years old and spayed or neutered. Breeds not allowed are Bullmastiff, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrid, German Shepherd, Akita, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, and Stafford-shire Terrier. Refundable pet deposit of $250.00 per pet and renters insurance required. Pet restrictions and deposit do not apply to service animals. No smoking allowed inside home.
For more information and to schedule a showing please contact us at 623-738-4834 or visit our website at www.ArizonaManagement.com.
This home is brought to you by Arizona Management Group at Keller Williams Biltmore Partners.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4985370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9058 N 28th St have any available units?
9058 N 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9058 N 28th St have?
Some of 9058 N 28th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9058 N 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
9058 N 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9058 N 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9058 N 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 9058 N 28th St offer parking?
No, 9058 N 28th St does not offer parking.
Does 9058 N 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9058 N 28th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9058 N 28th St have a pool?
Yes, 9058 N 28th St has a pool.
Does 9058 N 28th St have accessible units?
No, 9058 N 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9058 N 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9058 N 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College