9058 N 28th St

Updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Heritage Heights with Community Pool - Sensational Energy Efficient Home with meticulous desert landscape, solar electric, & private setting bordering public land. Recently remodeled with super low electrical bills! Spacious open floor plan, double door entry, fresh paint beautiful laminate wood floors, upgraded lighting, soothing palette, crown molding, unique fireplace, & patio access from kitchen. Granite kitchen counters, SS appliances, & plenty of white cabinetry w/stylish hardware. Perfect Home for entertaining. Plush carpet in all the right places, 4 generous size bedrooms, ample closets, 2 upscale baths w/granite counters, designer fixtures, tile, & lighting. Master retreat features walk-in closet & private en suite. Enjoy the backyard covered paver patio, shade trees, garden area, & Malibu lights. Washer and dryer included. Rent $2500.00 plus $57.50 rental tax= $2557.50, refundable security deposit $2500.00, non-refundable move-out inspection fee $119.00, and a $40.00 non-refundable credit application fee per adult. Yard maintenance and utilities not included. Pets allowed with landlord approval. Pets must be 1.5 plus years old and spayed or neutered. Breeds not allowed are Bullmastiff, Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf Hybrid, German Shepherd, Akita, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, and Stafford-shire Terrier. Refundable pet deposit of $250.00 per pet and renters insurance required. Pet restrictions and deposit do not apply to service animals. No smoking allowed inside home.

For more information and to schedule a showing please contact us at 623-738-4834 or visit our website at www.ArizonaManagement.com.

No Cats Allowed



