Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

905 E Amelia Ave

905 East Amelia Avenue · (602) 410-5085
Location

905 East Amelia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 905 E Amelia Ave · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available for immediate move in! Home has bee completely remodeled and features granite counter tops, kitchen island, updated cabinets, covered patio, and a huge backyard. This house is also located in close proximity to the 51, the Biltmore shoppping area, Indian Steele Park, and is just a few minutes north of downtown Phoenix.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5661043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 E Amelia Ave have any available units?
905 E Amelia Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 E Amelia Ave have?
Some of 905 E Amelia Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 E Amelia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
905 E Amelia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 E Amelia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 E Amelia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 905 E Amelia Ave offer parking?
No, 905 E Amelia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 905 E Amelia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 E Amelia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 E Amelia Ave have a pool?
No, 905 E Amelia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 905 E Amelia Ave have accessible units?
No, 905 E Amelia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 905 E Amelia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 E Amelia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
