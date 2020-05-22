905 E Amelia Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath home is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available for immediate move in! Home has bee completely remodeled and features granite counter tops, kitchen island, updated cabinets, covered patio, and a huge backyard. This house is also located in close proximity to the 51, the Biltmore shoppping area, Indian Steele Park, and is just a few minutes north of downtown Phoenix.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



