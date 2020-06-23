All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 14 2020

9017 W. Elm St # 8

9017 West Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

9017 West Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath in West Phoenix. Unit has been updated with light gray paint and faux wood grain flooring. Extra storage on one of the 2 patios! Pets allowed with owner approval and deposits.
Schedule a self guided showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Brenda for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9017 W. Elm St # 8 have any available units?
9017 W. Elm St # 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9017 W. Elm St # 8 have?
Some of 9017 W. Elm St # 8's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9017 W. Elm St # 8 currently offering any rent specials?
9017 W. Elm St # 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9017 W. Elm St # 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9017 W. Elm St # 8 is pet friendly.
Does 9017 W. Elm St # 8 offer parking?
No, 9017 W. Elm St # 8 does not offer parking.
Does 9017 W. Elm St # 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9017 W. Elm St # 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9017 W. Elm St # 8 have a pool?
No, 9017 W. Elm St # 8 does not have a pool.
Does 9017 W. Elm St # 8 have accessible units?
No, 9017 W. Elm St # 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 9017 W. Elm St # 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9017 W. Elm St # 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
