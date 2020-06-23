9017 W. Elm St # 8

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath in West Phoenix. Unit has been updated with light gray paint and faux wood grain flooring. Extra storage on one of the 2 patios! Pets allowed with owner approval and deposits.

Schedule a self guided showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text Brenda for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.