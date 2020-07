Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

VERY NICE 2BR 2BA TOWNHOUSE. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE MASTER BEDROOMS WITH FULL BATHS. COVERED PATIO, LOTS OF TILE!! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO LOOP 101 AND THE STADIUMS. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.