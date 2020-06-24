8827 N 12th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this great 2BR 1.5 BA townhouse located in North Phoenix. Great community with sparkling POOL, BBQs, mountain views and minutes to hiking, restaurants and freeway access!



Unit includes refrigerator, range, counter top microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer! Beautiful floor plan with open view to kitchen, dining room and large living area.



The bedrooms are nicely sized with bright windows. Sunny private patio is perfect for entertaining family and friends!



Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150 Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150 Application Fee: $45 Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent. Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures