8719 W. Payson Rd.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

8719 W. Payson Rd.

8719 West Payson Road · No Longer Available
Location

8719 West Payson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Hurley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Beautiful like new Tolleson property! Fresh paint, tile & carpet flooring, 4 bedrooms & open great room. Spacious kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances & espresso colored cabinets. Master suite has private bathroom & walk-in closet. Low maintenance private backyard with covered patio & turf grass. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8719 W. Payson Rd. have any available units?
8719 W. Payson Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8719 W. Payson Rd. have?
Some of 8719 W. Payson Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8719 W. Payson Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8719 W. Payson Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8719 W. Payson Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 8719 W. Payson Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8719 W. Payson Rd. offer parking?
No, 8719 W. Payson Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 8719 W. Payson Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8719 W. Payson Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8719 W. Payson Rd. have a pool?
No, 8719 W. Payson Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 8719 W. Payson Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8719 W. Payson Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8719 W. Payson Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8719 W. Payson Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
