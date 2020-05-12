8719 W. Payson Rd.

Amenities

Beautiful like new Tolleson property! Fresh paint, tile & carpet flooring, 4 bedrooms & open great room. Spacious kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances & espresso colored cabinets. Master suite has private bathroom & walk-in closet. Low maintenance private backyard with covered patio & turf grass. NO PETS PLEASE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.