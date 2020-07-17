Amenities
8714 W Amelia Ave Available 08/15/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom home in Ryan's Ridge! - Beautiful single story home in Ryan's Ridge. This quiet 3 bedroom has a spacious floor plan with carpet and tile flooring throughout. Large, open kitchen with lots of cabinet space and breakfast bar. Good sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. 2 Car Garage with direct entry to home. Low maintenance desert landscaping in front. Private backyard with covered patio. Excellent location near 101 freeway, Westgate, Cardinals stadium and tons of shopping and dining!
FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $1450 + 3.3% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $1450
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250
Call to set up a private viewing!
David Pickett
602-505-6619
E & G Real Estate Services
david@eandgrealestate.com
(RLNE2315941)