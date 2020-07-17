All apartments in Phoenix
8714 W Amelia Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8714 W Amelia Ave

8714 West Amelia Avenue · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8714 West Amelia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8714 W Amelia Ave · Avail. Aug 15

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8714 W Amelia Ave Available 08/15/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom home in Ryan's Ridge! - Beautiful single story home in Ryan's Ridge. This quiet 3 bedroom has a spacious floor plan with carpet and tile flooring throughout. Large, open kitchen with lots of cabinet space and breakfast bar. Good sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. 2 Car Garage with direct entry to home. Low maintenance desert landscaping in front. Private backyard with covered patio. Excellent location near 101 freeway, Westgate, Cardinals stadium and tons of shopping and dining!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $1450 + 3.3% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $1450
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250

Call to set up a private viewing!

David Pickett
602-505-6619
E & G Real Estate Services
david@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE2315941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8714 W Amelia Ave have any available units?
8714 W Amelia Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8714 W Amelia Ave have?
Some of 8714 W Amelia Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8714 W Amelia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8714 W Amelia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8714 W Amelia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8714 W Amelia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8714 W Amelia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8714 W Amelia Ave offers parking.
Does 8714 W Amelia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8714 W Amelia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8714 W Amelia Ave have a pool?
No, 8714 W Amelia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8714 W Amelia Ave have accessible units?
No, 8714 W Amelia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8714 W Amelia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8714 W Amelia Ave has units with dishwashers.
