Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8714 W Amelia Ave Available 08/15/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom home in Ryan's Ridge! - Beautiful single story home in Ryan's Ridge. This quiet 3 bedroom has a spacious floor plan with carpet and tile flooring throughout. Large, open kitchen with lots of cabinet space and breakfast bar. Good sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. 2 Car Garage with direct entry to home. Low maintenance desert landscaping in front. Private backyard with covered patio. Excellent location near 101 freeway, Westgate, Cardinals stadium and tons of shopping and dining!



Rent - $1450 + 3.3% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $1450

Application Fee - $50/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250



David Pickett

602-505-6619

E & G Real Estate Services

david@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE2315941)