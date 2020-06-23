All apartments in Phoenix
8630 N. 27th Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8630 N. 27th Dr.

8630 North 27th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8630 North 27th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Alta Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Rental Home ~ 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Contact Agent Russ Runyan - 480-489-5450 - Call or Text

This charming 1,176 square foot house sits on a 7,000 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Add a couple of comfy chairs to the front porch and it will be a lovely place to relax and enjoy the morning sunrise and no steps there for easy access. You will enjoy having an inside laundry with washer & dryer hookups (only), ceiling fans, blinds on the windows, and tile throughout the house for easy maintenance and quick cleanup. The huge backyard will be a great place for children to play and dogs to run. The backyard covered patio will be a wonderful setting for family and friends to enjoy a BBQ or family entertainment and to take in the beautiful Arizona sunsets. The closest grocery stores are Bosnian Delicious, Dijlah Market and Islamic Marketplace. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks Cafe' (inside The Sheraton Crescent Hotel), Cafe Emina and Zax Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Cracker Barrel and Fuddruckers. The home is near Western International University, Everest College - Phoenix, Mariposa Park, and quick access to I 17. Call or text today for a viewing.

Contact Agent Russ Runyan - 480-489-5450 - Call or Text

(RLNE3316453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8630 N. 27th Dr. have any available units?
8630 N. 27th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8630 N. 27th Dr. have?
Some of 8630 N. 27th Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8630 N. 27th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8630 N. 27th Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8630 N. 27th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8630 N. 27th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8630 N. 27th Dr. offer parking?
No, 8630 N. 27th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8630 N. 27th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8630 N. 27th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8630 N. 27th Dr. have a pool?
No, 8630 N. 27th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8630 N. 27th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8630 N. 27th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8630 N. 27th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8630 N. 27th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
