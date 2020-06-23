8630 N. 27th Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly coffee bar ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Rental Home ~ 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Contact Agent Russ Runyan - 480-489-5450 - Call or Text



This charming 1,176 square foot house sits on a 7,000 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Add a couple of comfy chairs to the front porch and it will be a lovely place to relax and enjoy the morning sunrise and no steps there for easy access. You will enjoy having an inside laundry with washer & dryer hookups (only), ceiling fans, blinds on the windows, and tile throughout the house for easy maintenance and quick cleanup. The huge backyard will be a great place for children to play and dogs to run. The backyard covered patio will be a wonderful setting for family and friends to enjoy a BBQ or family entertainment and to take in the beautiful Arizona sunsets. The closest grocery stores are Bosnian Delicious, Dijlah Market and Islamic Marketplace. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks Cafe' (inside The Sheraton Crescent Hotel), Cafe Emina and Zax Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Cracker Barrel and Fuddruckers. The home is near Western International University, Everest College - Phoenix, Mariposa Park, and quick access to I 17. Call or text today for a viewing.



Contact Agent Russ Runyan - 480-489-5450 - Call or Text



(RLNE3316453)