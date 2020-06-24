All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

8510 N CENTRAL Avenue

8510 North Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8510 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Located right off of popular Central Avenue, this unit has been updated with easy care laminate throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, & washer/dryer are included. Quiet patio and 2nd floor balcony allow you to enjoy the outdoors. Both bedrooms are spacious and master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Unit also includes 2 assigned covered parking spaces. Patio furniture and grill stay with unit. Community pool is steps away as is the canal for miles of bike paths. Make this your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue have any available units?
8510 N CENTRAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue have?
Some of 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8510 N CENTRAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue offers parking.
Does 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue has a pool.
Does 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8510 N CENTRAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
