8510 N CENTRAL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Located right off of popular Central Avenue, this unit has been updated with easy care laminate throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, & washer/dryer are included. Quiet patio and 2nd floor balcony allow you to enjoy the outdoors. Both bedrooms are spacious and master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Unit also includes 2 assigned covered parking spaces. Patio furniture and grill stay with unit. Community pool is steps away as is the canal for miles of bike paths. Make this your new home!