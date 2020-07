Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly pool

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in gated Bailey Commons. Great room, kitchen, dining room and half bath downstairs. All 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs. New carpet on stairs and in bedrooms. Patio. Community Pool. Small dog permitted. No cats please. One time $150 Administration Fee at move in. 1% monthly admin fee added to rent.