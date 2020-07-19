Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

8321 W Miami St. Available 07/10/20 4 bed 3 bath with 3 car garage in loving Tolleson - 2 Story - 4 bedroom 3 bath. Split 3 car garage, one is 2 car garage the other is 1 car garage.2 tone interior paint. Also large kitchen with ceramic tile flooring. Huge living room. All bedrooms up-stairs gives the downstairs living area huge volume to the rooms. Covered patio, split system HVAC. Very clean. Comes with all appliances like Refrigerator, washer and Dryer. Fruit trees in teh backyard and fire place.



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL JENNIFER AT LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 602-832-3147 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.



(RLNE2018968)