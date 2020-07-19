All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8321 W Miami St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8321 W Miami St.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

8321 W Miami St.

8321 West Miami Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8321 West Miami Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8321 W Miami St. Available 07/10/20 4 bed 3 bath with 3 car garage in loving Tolleson - 2 Story - 4 bedroom 3 bath. Split 3 car garage, one is 2 car garage the other is 1 car garage.2 tone interior paint. Also large kitchen with ceramic tile flooring. Huge living room. All bedrooms up-stairs gives the downstairs living area huge volume to the rooms. Covered patio, split system HVAC. Very clean. Comes with all appliances like Refrigerator, washer and Dryer. Fruit trees in teh backyard and fire place.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL JENNIFER AT LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 602-832-3147 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

(RLNE2018968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8321 W Miami St. have any available units?
8321 W Miami St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8321 W Miami St. have?
Some of 8321 W Miami St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8321 W Miami St. currently offering any rent specials?
8321 W Miami St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8321 W Miami St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8321 W Miami St. is pet friendly.
Does 8321 W Miami St. offer parking?
Yes, 8321 W Miami St. offers parking.
Does 8321 W Miami St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8321 W Miami St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8321 W Miami St. have a pool?
No, 8321 W Miami St. does not have a pool.
Does 8321 W Miami St. have accessible units?
No, 8321 W Miami St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8321 W Miami St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8321 W Miami St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College