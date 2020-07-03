All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
825 North 10th Avenue - 03
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:54 AM

825 North 10th Avenue - 03

825 N 10th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

825 N 10th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Urban Living at its finest! 10th ave and Roosevelt are the major cross streets this property sits in. Easy access to I-10, and I-17. Total move in costs $2374.73 *Move in specials available* *Split deposit option*

Water sewer and trash bill is included. Electric (aps) and Gas not included

Washer and dryer included
New tile throughout apt
New stainless steel appliances
New kitchen cabinets and counter tops
Bathroom fully renovated
Ceilings fans
Marble back splash
Pet friendly (small pets)
Carport parking

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 North 10th Avenue - 03 have any available units?
825 North 10th Avenue - 03 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 North 10th Avenue - 03 have?
Some of 825 North 10th Avenue - 03's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 North 10th Avenue - 03 currently offering any rent specials?
825 North 10th Avenue - 03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 North 10th Avenue - 03 pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 North 10th Avenue - 03 is pet friendly.
Does 825 North 10th Avenue - 03 offer parking?
Yes, 825 North 10th Avenue - 03 offers parking.
Does 825 North 10th Avenue - 03 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 North 10th Avenue - 03 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 North 10th Avenue - 03 have a pool?
No, 825 North 10th Avenue - 03 does not have a pool.
Does 825 North 10th Avenue - 03 have accessible units?
No, 825 North 10th Avenue - 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 825 North 10th Avenue - 03 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 North 10th Avenue - 03 has units with dishwashers.

