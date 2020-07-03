825 North 10th Avenue - 03

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Urban Living at its finest! 10th ave and Roosevelt are the major cross streets this property sits in. Easy access to I-10, and I-17. Total move in costs $2374.73 *Move in specials available* *Split deposit option*



Water sewer and trash bill is included. Electric (aps) and Gas not included



Washer and dryer included

New tile throughout apt

New stainless steel appliances

New kitchen cabinets and counter tops

Bathroom fully renovated

Ceilings fans

Marble back splash

Pet friendly (small pets)

Carport parking



avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider